Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,436 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,436 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 609,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.