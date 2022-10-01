Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Progressive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Trading Down 1.8 %

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

NYSE:PGR opened at $116.21 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.