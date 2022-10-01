UMB Bank n.a. Has $6.45 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $208.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.