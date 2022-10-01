UMB Bank n.a. Sells 265 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

