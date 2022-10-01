Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 235,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 113,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,952,925.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Shares of CRM opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.