UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,654 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

