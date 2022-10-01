Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $959,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $116.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

