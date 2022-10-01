Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

