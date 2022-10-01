Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 100.0% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 203.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 217,411 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $111.89 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.59.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

