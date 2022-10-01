Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

