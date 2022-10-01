Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,062 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPTX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $76.00 price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

In related news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

