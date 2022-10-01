KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $16.50. The company traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 90284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

