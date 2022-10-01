Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

