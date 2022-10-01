First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 17th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FMY stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

