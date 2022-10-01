First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 17th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of FMY stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.93.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
