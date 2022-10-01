SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reissued their buy rating on shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SPAR Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.20% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

