Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of D stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

