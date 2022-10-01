Trust Co. of Vermont Has $586,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

