Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,024 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $26,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,612 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV opened at $207.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.81 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

