Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $78.86 million and $1.43 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

