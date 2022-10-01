Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Position Decreased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 199,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,535,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,457 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

