Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $978,000 Stock Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,789 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 24.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.