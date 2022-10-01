The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $124.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

