First Pacific Financial Acquires 625 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.