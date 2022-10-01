12,985 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

