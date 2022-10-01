SOL Capital Management CO Invests $282,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

