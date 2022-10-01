CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,550,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after purchasing an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,352,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.