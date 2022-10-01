First Command Bank Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Command Bank boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 33,921 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PEG opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $812,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

