SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $545.07.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $335.78 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $328.27 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.86 and a 200 day moving average of $448.64.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

