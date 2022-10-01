Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gulf Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

GURE opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.25. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Naihui Miao sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,578.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $230,600. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.