Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Sachem Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.82%. This is a positive change from Sachem Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

About Sachem Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $75,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

