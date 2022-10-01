Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 226 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

