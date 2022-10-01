Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $19.93 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 134,875 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

