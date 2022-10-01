Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

