Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

