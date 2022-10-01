Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average is $206.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

