DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $505,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $386,729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.53 and a 200-day moving average of $330.79. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

