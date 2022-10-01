Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

