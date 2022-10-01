CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $407,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

