Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,336 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Lindsay worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,392,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNN. Northcoast Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Lindsay Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $143.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.51. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $171.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.01.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

