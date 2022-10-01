Belvedere Trading LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 4,018.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $0.60 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Hycroft Mining Profile

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 413.54% and a negative net margin of 147.74%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

