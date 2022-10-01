Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

BLU opened at $10.56 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

