Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $640,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $1,680,000. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.03 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

