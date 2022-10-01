Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 19.7% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRPL opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at $300,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at $300,800.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,346.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,580. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.