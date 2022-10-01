Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 157,167 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Enovix Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $18.34 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,349,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,349,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,466,550 in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

