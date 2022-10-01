Belvedere Trading LLC Buys Shares of 19,348 FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,348 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in FutureFuel by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FF stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.68. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

