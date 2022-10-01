Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,083,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,218,000 after acquiring an additional 947,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $61.94 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.