Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $161,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,242.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $57.82.
iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.
