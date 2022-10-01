Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $161,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,242.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.