Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,574 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,392,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

