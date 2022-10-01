Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $169,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.50 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
