Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $169,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.50 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

