Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SLYG stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
